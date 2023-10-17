ASU football looks to bounce back: How Sun Devils stack up against last six opponents

The Arizona State football team had a tough first half of the season with the lone win coming in the first game of the season against an FCS in Southern Utah. They have been competitive though in five of the six games with two games decided by just a field goal.

Injuries have been a big factor with 20 players and missing a combined 59 games. Eight players have missed four or more contests, seven of those on the offensive side of the ball. Six different offensive linemen have missed games.

How does the second half of the season look? Well, five of the six teams have been nationally ranked at some point this season and four of them still are.

Here is a closer look at the games remaining and some of the things to watch.

At No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0) Saturday, 7:30 p.m., FS1

It would be natural to think the Huskies might have a letdown after a 36-33 win over rival Oregon in a battle of top 10 teams. But coach Kalen DeBoer no doubt will remind his team about last season when the Sun Devils upset the then-No. 21 Huskies 45-38. That was the last time Washington lost and it has been more than a calendar year. That loss cost Washington a berth in the Pac-12 title game and quite possibly a College Football Playoff berth. That was the game QB Trenton Bourguet came off the bench in relief of starter Emory Jones and went 15-for-21 for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington is led by QB Michael Penix Jr., who leads the country in passing at 383.5 ypg. He had 311 against ASU in the loss last year. The back end of the ASU defense has proven to be its strong point and it will be tested in this one with junior Rome Odunze (40 rec., 736 yards), the nation's third-leading receiver. He had nine catches for 115 yards in last year's game. One thing to watch, Penix seemed slow late in that Oregon game after being sacked and was holding his side and appearing in some discomfort.

ASU is 22-16 against Washington all-time, with wins in the last two. That includes a 35-30 win in 2021, the last time the teams played in Seattle.

Vs. Washington State (4-2, 1-2), Oct. 28, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

The Cougars were ranked as high as No. 13 this season and were 19 last week, only to fall out after being blasted by Arizona 44-6. This is another of the Pac-12 teams with a dynamic quarterback in Cam Ward, now in his second season in Pullman. He is completing 69.7% of his passes for 1,779 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Cougars rank eighth in the conference in offense (430.8 ypg) but are just 10th in defense (419.7 ypg).

One of the storylines here will be those on the ASU coaching staff who came from Washington State in defensive coordinator Brian Ward and linebackers coach A.J. Cooper. ASU's top linebacker Travion Brown is also a transfer from Washington State and has been relied upon for his knowledge of Ward's defense but Brown is currently out with a leg injury sustained in the loss at Cal.

ASU is 25-16-2 all-time against the Cougars but has lost the last two each by double digits. The last meeting in Tempe was won by the Cougars 34-21 in 2021.

At No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1), Nov. 4

Utah, the reigning Pac-12 champion, won four straight games to start the season, then was dealt its lone loss thus far by Oregon State 21-7. Injuries have been a factor as veteran quarterback Cam Rising has been out, not yet fully recovered from an ACL injury sustained last year in the Rose Bowl game against USC. Not only was it an ACL but three other major ligaments were damaged as well. Both Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have filled in at that position. Among the other players out are RB Micah Bernard and TE Brant Kuithe, the latter a major draft prospect.

Utah leads the overall series 24-9, with ASU's last win over the Utes coming in 2018 by 38-20. ASU's last win in Utah was the previous year (2017) 30-10. The last time ASU played in Utah (2021) it lost 35-21 in a game that changed the Sun Devils' season completely. They entered that game leading the Pac-12 South and led that contest at the half 21-7, only to give up 28 unanswered points in the second half.

At No. 25 UCLA (4-2, 1-2), Nov. 11

This will likely be the last game between the two with both headed to other conferences next year and it will be played in the historic Rose Bowl where so many memorable college football games have been contested.

UCLA has lost two of its last three, with the losses to Utah and Oregon State. A quarterback situation has loomed large with Dorian Thompson-Robinson finally moving on after manning that position for five years. Much like ASU did, Chip Kelly turned to a true freshman in Dante Moore after also taking a look at junior Ethan Garbers. There have been growing pains there — Moore is only completing 50% of his passes (83-for-163) and has 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

UCLA lost some playmakers on offense but returns nine starters on defense and that has paid off with the Bruins boasting the second-best defense in the Pac-12 (281 ypg). UCLA has a favorable schedule this season in that it is not scheduled to play either Oregon or Washington.

UCLA leads the all-time series 23-15-1. The teams last played in the Rose Bowl in 2021 with the Sun Devils prevailing 42-23.

More Sun Devils: Several injured Arizona State football players set to return after week off

Vs. No. 9 Oregon (5-1, 2-1), Nov. 18

All that is left is for ASU to play spoiler. They did that in 2019 when Oregon came to Tempe late in the season with a shot at a CFP berth, only to be upended by ASU 31-28 in a game in which Jayden Daniels outplayed highly touted QB Justin Herbert.

No doubt a major subplot to this game will be ASU coach Kenny Dillingham on the opposite side of a school where he served as offensive coordinator a year ago. Dillingham also had a major hand in the progression of Ducks QB Bo Nix who remains in the Heisman Trophy conversation, already having thrown for 1,796 yards, completing 79% of his passes with 17 touchdowns and just one interception.

There is also a familiar face now wearing Oregon colors as Mike Cavanaugh is serving as offensive analyst after two years in Tempe as offensive line coach. He coached four of the linemen still on the ASU roster.

Oregon leads the series 20-18 but the teams have not played since that memorable 2019 game. The Ducks won 11 of 12 meetings between 2005 and 2018.

Vs. Arizona (4-3, 2-2), Nov. 25

The ASU program appears to be where its rival Arizona was two or so years ago when Jedd Fisch took over from Kevin Sumlin. His team went 1-11 in that inaugural year which included an embarrassing loss to NAU. The Wildcats improved to 5-7 last season capped off by a win over ASU in the Territorial Cup, snapping the Sun Devils' five-year hold on the trophy.

Arizona has taken another step forward this season, led by freshman quarterback Noah Fifita who has replaced injured starter Jayden de Laura who has missed a month with an ankle injury. Fifita is also blessed with a good group of receivers so the Wildcats offense is potent.

Arizona could easily be 6-1 as it had an overtime loss to Mississippi State, a triple overtime loss to USC and it played Washington to a one-score game, losing. The Wildcats are well-positioned for their first bowl berth since 2017.

Arizona leads the series 50-45-1 although ASU has won eight of the last 11 which includes the last in Tempe in 2021 by a 38-15.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football looks to bounce back in second half of season