ASU football impresses with Ghost Story uniform, unveiling for look vs. Washington State

The Arizona State football team has unveiled its look for Saturday's Pac-12 game against Washington State with a video on social media.

And people are really digging the new look and the way it was unveiled.

The Sun Devils will wear their new “Ghost Story” uniform from adidas for Saturday's 5 p.m. game against the Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

The Halloween connection stems from the name the adidas’ new uniform line: Primeknit Ghost.

The black and gold uniform will feature a unique Glow-in-the-Dark trim around the numbers and the adidas and Pac-12 logos that align with the upcoming Halloween festivities, as well as a gray gradient Arizona state flag sewn into the jersey along the uniform sides.

ASU unveiled the look with a 38 second video on social media showing the uniform on the field at the team's stadium, with lights flashing all around and spooky music.

The video impressed, with one person on social media calling it the "Best ASU uniform video ever dropped!!"

Devils lurking in the dark 😈⚫️



Uni combos for Washington State.#ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/8kkLIBcyTr — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 27, 2023

Reaction to the ASU football uniform seemed overwhelmingly positive on social media:

Best ASU uniform video ever dropped‼️pic.twitter.com/GfxXVaZlJl — Adam Beadle (@therealbeadle) October 27, 2023

Wow! Nobody has produced a better uniform unveiling video this year. Great job! 🔱 — Craig Ajeska (@cajeska) October 27, 2023

Damn, I'm a Wazzu fan, but those uniforms are 🔥 — Peace & Love ✌🏼❤️ (@mrzickler) October 27, 2023

Can ASU get a win over Washington State in the uniform on Saturday night?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football impresses with Ghost Story uniform vs. Washington State