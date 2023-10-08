For a second straight week Arizona State won most statistical categories, only to come up short by a field goal, this time suffering a 27-24 loss by Colorado in Pac-12 play at Mountain America Stadium.

The grades

Offense (C): The Sun Devils tallied 392 yards on 79 plays (5 ypp) which will win most games. But that yardage was a bit one-sided with 335 yards coming through the air and it had 94 yards on the last drive alone. That was a solid sustained drive and so was the first it had to start the game which covered 66 yards and also finished with a touchdown. But there was not a lot of consistency in between. Trenton Bourguet threw for 335 yards (32-for-49) while Elijhah badger had 12 catches for 134 yards. Both those players had career games against the Buffs last season. The offensive line held up decently in the first half but faltered in the second and Bourguet was sacked five times.

Defense (B-): Colorado had 295 yards, well under its season average and as stated, ASU contained QB Shedeur Sanders. The blown coverage on the big play on the last drive was the biggest flaw on an otherwise stellar night. ASU had five sacks and nine tackles for loss. That sack total gives ASU 18 sacks, one more than it had in 12 games last season. B.J. Green and Prince Dorbah each had seven tackles while Dorbah had 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss. LB Tate Romney added seven tackles and two breakups.

Special teams (C): The biggest flaw here was giving up 51 yards on a punt return that led to a field goal. The punting game was much-improved with an average of 41.7 yards with four of seven tries downed inside the 20. Dario Longhetto made a 33-yard field goal but had one from 52 yards blocked. It was his first miss of the season. Badger had 35 yards on two kick returns.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football grades: Sun Devils still need work after loss to Buffaloes