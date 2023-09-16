Advertisement

ASU football fans slam Herm Edwards upon return to social media: 'You are a disgrace'

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
Former Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards returned to social media this week with a couple of messages on X, formerly Twitter.

Besides a couple of reposts and a response to a post after him being re-hired at ESPN, they were his first posts on the site since reposting a message from ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley when Edwards was still employed as the university's football coach on Dec. 30, 2021.

Edwards, who works as a football analyst for ESPN, and Arizona State agreed to a "mutually parting of ways" last season amid a recruiting scandal that plagued the program (and a loss to Eastern Michigan).

Judging by the replies to Edwards' two posts this week, Sun Devil fans have not forgotten, nor forgiven their team's former coach.

They slammed Edwards in replies to his post, the first a post wishing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers a speedy recovery after his injury and the second a post about looking forward to the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday Night Football.

Herm Edwards isn't exactly the most popular guy around Arizona State's football program.
Arizona State football fans sound off on Herm Edwards in former coach's social media posts:

Ouch.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Herm Edwards slammed by ASU football fans upon return to social media