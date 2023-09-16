ASU football fans slam Herm Edwards upon return to social media: 'You are a disgrace'

Former Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards returned to social media this week with a couple of messages on X, formerly Twitter.

Besides a couple of reposts and a response to a post after him being re-hired at ESPN, they were his first posts on the site since reposting a message from ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley when Edwards was still employed as the university's football coach on Dec. 30, 2021.

Edwards, who works as a football analyst for ESPN, and Arizona State agreed to a "mutually parting of ways" last season amid a recruiting scandal that plagued the program (and a loss to Eastern Michigan).

Judging by the replies to Edwards' two posts this week, Sun Devil fans have not forgotten, nor forgiven their team's former coach.

They slammed Edwards in replies to his post, the first a post wishing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers a speedy recovery after his injury and the second a post about looking forward to the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday Night Football.

Herm Edwards isn't exactly the most popular guy around Arizona State's football program.

Arizona State football fans sound off on Herm Edwards in former coach's social media posts:

Coach decided that after several years of not running his own socials when it mattered for ASU's recruiting that he was going to start putting in effort to promote his ESPN show.



His old boss is coming up on two years since his last post promoting ASU football by the way. https://t.co/1OVu4klOK2 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 16, 2023

I see ASU’s former head coach is tweeting again and the replies are precisely what you’d think — Joe Healey (@JoeHealey42) September 16, 2023

Herm Edwards is tweeting about football. ASU fans aren’t having it. 😂 — Tim Ring (@timringTV) September 16, 2023

The only mess bigger than this is the one you left at your last job. — PHX Fans (@PHXFansAZ) September 15, 2023

All Words, and No Action — Paul Angel (@rubbermeetroad) September 16, 2023

Go away. — JWorld (@joeworld22) September 16, 2023

What a waste of time you were at ASU. Thanks for nothing. — Brock Saturno (@Bsaturno9) September 16, 2023

If @ESPN @ESPNNFL had any balls someone would ask you how ON AIR you could leave those kids and our ASU program in shambles without you taking one bit of responsibility.

You are a fraud, and we know who you REALLY are.

Enjoy the 4 mil you grifted from us you clown. — Jay AZ (@JJouttaboundz) September 16, 2023

Herm - you left our ASU football program in shambles. Really sad sir. — m1thompson (@m1thompson) September 15, 2023

Give your money back or delete your account. — PHX Fans (@PHXFansAZ) September 16, 2023

I hope you’re happy — Jon Hunsaker (@Jon_the_Hun) September 16, 2023

Herm, congratulations on destroying the ASU football program, leaving us with the worst season since WW2 & NCAA violations. Your actions have now left the senior class with a bowl ban through no fault of their own. Good riddance to you & the $4 million you pocketed to leave. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

You continue to pass yourself off as a good person, a person of worth, a person of credibility, when in fact, you are none of these. You are a cheat, you are a destroyer of lives and opportunity, you have no soul. You have no honor. You are nothing but a stain on the game,… — Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished Fellow of Shankapotomi (@click4mrh) September 16, 2023

Ouch.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

