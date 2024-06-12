ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham slammed for 'cruel' College Football 25 prank

Did Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham go too far with a recent video game prank involving his players?

Social media has some very different thoughts on the prank, which involved planking at a recent practice. Some people are not a fan of the coach's antics.

For the prank, Dillingham, entering his second season as ASU football coach, said he had copies of the new 'College Football 25' video game, which he'd give to the players that planked the longest.

The players were amped up for the opportunity to have the game, which doesn't come out until next month, early.

But after winning the competition, the "winners" discovered that it was only a case for the video game, with the DVD of Disney's A Goofy Movie inside.

Social media reaction to Kenny Dillingham's prank on ASU football players:

Was the prank fair or foul? Social media reacted very differently to the stunt, with some thinking it was hilarious and others thinking it was just cruel.

i’d hit the portal — josh houtz (@houtz) June 12, 2024

Ah yes, gotta love lying to your players for good content 👍 — USC Temp Check (@USC_Thermometer) June 12, 2024

Poverty program with no plug for the actual game — BTFD (@APlayerProgram) June 12, 2024

That's a good way to have your players not trust you — Jonny Mitchell (@Pikeballcoach) June 12, 2024

I’d be hella mad, but this is funny! — Paul (@RealPaulMadison) June 12, 2024

😂 All you haters don't understand how much the players love @KennyDillingham and you don't know him, he probably is doing something for them off the camera — RyuKyuShogun (@RyuKyuShogun) June 12, 2024

Coach Dilly is a Dawg. So happy for ASU. You guys got a GREAT one. — TahoeDuck20 (@TahoeODuckfan) June 12, 2024

Getting a free copy of The Goofy Movie isn’t really a prank. That’s a blessing. https://t.co/78sxeCPhQO — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) June 12, 2024

I’d be in the portal next day — RipperMagoo (@Rippermagoo_905) June 12, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ALL HAIL MURRAY (@K1better) June 12, 2024

How can anyone hate this dude ? — Peter Cunningham (@YaKnow6ix) June 12, 2024

A recent prank from ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham drew very different reactions.

Kenny Dillingham video game prank slammed as 'cruel'

One writer evidently wasn't impressed with the prank, slamming the ASU coach for being "cruel."

David Hookstead, of OutKick, wrote of the stunt: "I'm a big believer in peace. I'm not a fan of brawling, but I might honestly swing on someone if I thought I was getting 'College Football 25' early only to find out it was a prank. You know how I like to say nothing should be off-limits when it comes to comedy? There is now an exception to that rule. Pranking people with a fake early copy of 'College Football 25' should absolutely be off-limits. We live in a society. There are rules and standards. At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand. This stunt crossed that line by about 100 miles. If you told me I had to choose between my girlfriend or a week of uninterrupted 'College Football 25' action? It'd be a tough choice, but I'm not sure how much my girlfriend would like the outcome. Those are the stakes we're talking about, and Dillingham used it to trick his players into a conditioning drill. An all-time cruel college football stunt. Fellas, if the transfer portal is still an option, now is the time to get in it. You simply can't trust a man who thinks joking about "College Football 25" is funny. Harsh, but totally fair stance."

How do you feel about Kenny Dillingham's prank on his ASU football players?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

