ASU coach Kenny Dillingham remains mum on starting quarterback

With three quarterbacks are among the many injured within one week, Arizona State is more concerned about avoiding more blows to its depth than anything else.

The growing injury list has gutted most of the positions on the field and has overtaken ASU's young season. And because of those injuries, ASU (1-2) will not have a normal week to prepare for a dominant USC team that visits Saturday.

"You don’t have enough people to practice how you want to practice. Even last week, we were getting half the reps you would normally get in a week," head coach Kenny Dillingham said. "That is the unfortunate part, but nobody cares, so we got to be able to adapt around it and maybe be a little different and creative.”

Both Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne exited Saturday's game with leg injuries. Starting quarterback Jaden Rashada won't return soon after Dillingham said Rashada might preserve his redshirt and will be out for 4-to-6 weeks for his undisclosed injury.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterbacks Trenton Bourguet (16) and Drew Pyne (10) during pregame warm-ups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

Bourguet started against Fresno State, but was carried off in the first quarter when he was hit after a scramble for a loose ball and incomplete pass. Pyne, who had previously suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason, left in the third quarter when he suffered an unrelated muscular injury to the same leg.

Injuries forced Dillingham to go with Jacob Conover, his fourth quarterback, to finish out the game. His status as the starting quarterback has not been confirmed as the health status of Bourguet and Pyne remains unclear.

“We still don’t know on those two exactly where they stand. The results were better than what they could have been, but we got to see how they go out this week," Dillingham said. "I think Jacob did a nice job coming in from no reps in practice and just executing. His interceptions, one of them he’d like to have back and another was just him forcing the ball in a game where we didn’t get anything going. I got a lot of faith in Jacob if he takes the field.”

During the game, walk-on quarterback Hunter Herrera was seen scrambling to get a new jersey and number for his helmet in case he needed to play. Herrera typically wears No. 7, which is already used by wide receiver Melquan Stovall and defensive back Shamari Simmons. Dillingham mentioned Herrera has more of a role on offense now.

"We may have to use Hunter on our offense, so we talked about putting another quarterback back there like a Jake Smith," Dillingham said. "And I said, that's good, he can move around like Caleb (Williams), but Caleb can sling that thing too!"

After having four-straight games at home, ASU will go on the road to face California on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Against USC, ASU football's challenge is to stay healthy