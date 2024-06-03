ASU basketball 'dark horse' Big 12 title contender after Bobby Hurley recruiting splashes

Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley is blazing new trails in recruiting for the Sun Devils, trails that have college basketball writers raving about ASU's potential in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

One writer even wrote that Hurley's team could be a "dark horse" to win the Big 12 championship.

Who would have ever dreamed of that after the Sun Devils went 14-18 overall last season and just 8-12 in Pac-12 play?

But ASU's recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation by 247 Sports (yes, in the nation, not in the Big 12), has Arizona State earning massive offseason praise.

Can Hurley sustain the recruiting momentum and build something special at ASU in the upcoming season?

More: Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini addresses Desert Financial Arena upgrades

Yard Barker: Why Arizona State could be dark horse to win Big 12

Austen Bundy wrote: "The Sun Devils, of course, have their work cut out for them against Big 12 bluebloods Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State and Houston. However, ASU's combination of top-rated talent and Hurley's experience in coaching against former Pac-12 stalwarts Oregon, UCLA and Arizona might be enough to get the team into March Madness."

More: UConn's Dan Hurley says Bobby Hurley will be in Final Four when Arizona State supports him

Fansided: Arizona State among biggest winners of 2024 recruiting classes

Cole Amundson wrote: "Entering their first year in the Big 12, Bobby Hurley has made splashes on the recruiting trail, assembling the 4th-best composite recruiting class in the country, according to 24/7 Sports, thanks to some masterful flips. After Calipari left for Arkansas, former Kentucky commit and five-star McDonald’s All-American Jayden Quaintance flipped his commitment to the Sun Devils over Louisville and Memphis, giving Hurley one of the best pure prospects in the country. In addition to Quaintance, Hurley was able to flip four-star shooting guard Josh Sanon from Arizona to Arizona State (college basketball rivalries, got to love them!), likely due to Caleb Love announcing his return to the Wildcats. These two flips alone should bode well alongside Arizona State’s quality transfer class — and that is not including the likes of four-star forward Amier Ali and three-star guard Bo Aldridge. It’s a highly anticipated season for the Sun Devils, and their work with the 2024 recruiting class has plenty to do with that."

More: ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley called out for startling game day eating habit

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has one of the best men's college basketball recruiting classes in the nation.

More Arizona State recruiting stories:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State basketball 'dark horse' Big 12 championship contender