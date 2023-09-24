ASU analysis: Sun Devils show marked improvement despite loss to USC

The Arizona State Sun Devils dropped their Pac-12 opener against No. 5 USC 42-28 Saturday night at a sold out Mountain America Stadium.

Unlike last week's game in which the Sun Devil were not competitive, this time ASU pushed the heavily favored Trojans from start to finish. It was a one-score game until USC found the end zone for the final time midway through the fourth quarter.

“I think our guys realize we have the ability," head coach Kenny Dillingham said. "So the belief factor that they know that we can go out there and win football games, you know, it doesn't matter how we start. Like, what's the record matter this year anyways? It doesn't matter. It is getting better and we go on the road next week at and let's do everything we can to win a football game. Let's prepare more than we've ever prepared. So the positives I would say, I think our brotherhood is growing. I think players are feeding off each other more. I think the belief in the vision is still rising, the belief in the process is still rising and those are the things that excite me.”

Let's review:

What went right

Marked improvement in the offense: Despite playing a more elite foe, the Sun Devils increased their offensive production from 230 yards in last week's 29-0 loss to Fresno State to 353 yards against the Trojans. Part of that was the fact there was just one quarterback and not multiple ones coming and going with injuries. But coach Kenny Dillingham took over playing calling duties, making some aggressive calls, particularly in the first half. That is the second-highest yardage total of thee season but not by much. ASU had 371 earlier but that was against FCS Southern Utah in the season opener.

Continued progress in penalty yardage given up: The Sun Devils were one of the most penalized teams in college football the previous two years but have shown great improvement there the last three games. Against USC the Sun Devils were called for only four penalties for 26 yards, and one of those five yarders was deliberate with ASU trying to draw the Trojans offside and taking the delay of game, then lining up for a field goal try that was successful.

Sun Devils showed growth: The point spread had USC favored by 35 points. ASU came in missing 11 players due to injury, nine of those on the offensive side of the ball. They were playing in front of a sold out crowd on national television and held their own against an elite team in college football. They will gain confidence from that. Dillingham said after the game hanging close isn't a moral victory and you should not be satisfied with moral victories but he did see growth which does matter.

Cameron Skattebo efforts on display: It was quite the all-around game for Skattebo who rushed for 111 yards on 20 tries with one touchdown. He caught four passes for 79 yards, highlighted by a tough 52-yard scoring play that cut the deficit to 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter. If that weren't enough had two pass completions for 42 yards and a punt that went 53 yards and died inside the 20-yard line.

What went wrong

Sacks: Lots of them: USC had eight sacks for a total of 42 yards, the majority of those coming in the second half. The state of the ASU offensive line has been much talked about and that unit held its own in the first half. But that group is missing five players, basically an entire line, due to injury so there are not many besides the starters to rotate in. ASU also had to move players from the positions they had been in when a second right tackle was not available.

Turnovers again: It wasn’t quite the debacle of last week when ASU had eight turnovers but they did have two and were lucky USC only capitalized on one of them. QB Drew Pyne had both turnovers, with one fumble and an interception. He was responsible for four last week. The first was an interception in the third quarter but ASU escapee that one as its defense held on a fourth down at the ASU 12. The second was a fumble that USC recovered at the ASU 44. The Trojans scored on the second play to make it 35-21.

Punting not up to par: Josh Carlson had two punts and averaged just 31 yards. Neither was a touchback or downed inside the 20. The local product didn't fare great the first two games but improved last week but this was his worst game thus far. On the season he is averaging just 38.1 on 14 tries with just one landed inside the 20.

What to watch this week

Who will call the plays? Dillingham took that responsibility over from offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin this week. Since that went relatively well there wouldn't seem to be reason for that to change next week but as head coach Dillingham has a lot of other responsibilities.

Injury updates: ASU was without 12 players, two of those being quarterbacks Jaden Rashada and Trenton Bourguet. Rashada was on crutches and isn't expected back in the near future. Bourguet sustained a leg injury in the Fresno State game. He dressed out Tuesday but was not an active participant in practice and he didn't even dress out Wednesday. Pyne had some good moments and ended up 21-for-36 for 221 yards but that is misleading because his receivers totaled 172 yards after the catch. The situation on the offensive line certainly didn't help.

How will the shot of confidence help moving forward: Dillingham said he isn't one for moral victories but players said after the game they felt better about their performance and can feed on the improvement they saw moving forward. That should help as the most winnable game on the schedule looks like the one next week.

The grades

Offense (C+): There was nowhere to go but up for the ASU offense which got an F last week. There was marked improvement even though the Sun Devils played a better foe. They were able to get the ball to their playmakers more consistently and ended up with 353 yards, a respectable tally against the Trojans and more commendable given the state of the offensive line. Cameron Skattebo ran for 111, marking the first 100-yard game on the ground for an ASU player this season. Elijhah Badger had nine catches for 88 yards and Jalin Conyers had five for 71 while Skattebo had four for 79. That would be good enough against many other teams.

Defense (C-): The Sun Devils may have taken a step back here but this unit has really held its own in the previous three games but again, we’re talking a much tougher foe. It was a Heisman Trophy winner leading the other side. The Sun Devils gave up 535 yards on 60 plays, that’s 8.9 per play. But USC was just 3-for-10 on third down and 1-for-2 on fourth. ASU got its first takeaway, a fumble recovery by Tate Romney, who also had seven tackles, a breakup and a quarterback hurry. Chris Edmonds had a team-high nine tackles.

Special teams (C+): We have touched on the punting. Dario Longhetto made both his tries, one from 35 yards and thee other from 30. Badger was solid on the return team with three kickoff returns for 83 yards and ASU's coverage teams were stellar with USC's Zachariah Branch netting just 17 yards on three tries.

Personnel

Players unavailable due to injury included OL Ben Coleman, OL Isaiah Glass, OL Emmit Bohle, OL Cade Briggs, OL Max Iheanachor, RB DeCarlos Brooks, RB George Hart, QB Trenton Bourguet, QB Jaden Rashada, DB Montana Warren, WR Jordyn Tyson, DE Clayton Smith. TE Jalin Conyers returned after missing last week's game . . . Iheanachor was No. 2 at right tackle behind Bohle who is out for the season but he is out now as well. Joey Ramos has moved for to tackle with Aaron Frost sliding into right guard where Ramos had been starting.

Up Next

The Sun Devils hit the road for the first time to face Cal (2-2, 0-1) in a noon game on Saturday. The Bears opened conference play with a 59-32 loss to No. 8 Washington Saturday.

