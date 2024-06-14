Asu Almabayev wants to be in GSP mold, not concerned with well-rounded Jose Johnson at UFC on ESPN 58

LAS VEGAS – Asu Almabayev met the media Thursday ahead of his fight at UFC on ESPN 58.

Almabayev (19-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) takes on Jose Johnson (16-8 MMA, 1-1 UFC) in a flyweight fight on the ESPN main card at the UFC Apex. At the event’s media day, Almabayev took questions from media members before his fight.

“I have good emotions,” Almabayev, who compared himself to Georges St-Pierre, told MMA Junkie. “It’s my third fight (in the UFC). But I’ll show all my emotions after the fight. I’m happy I’m on the main card and I believe in my abilities, but after this fight I hope I can fight someone from the top 10.

“(Johnson is) a good fighter. He has good striking and good wrestling, but I’ve been in this sport a long time and I always have a strategy for whoever I fight against.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie