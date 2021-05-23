Astudillo crouches in at catcher for Twins

CLEVELAND – With injuries forcing roster moves, the Twins have had to adjust to carrying only two catchers on their roster in Mitch Garver and Willians Astudillo.

Astudillo started at catcher Saturday at Cleveland, with usual starter Garver taking a rest day.

"He came up as a catcher, so he knows how to read swings," Garver said of Astudillo. "He knows how to call a game. He's pretty aware of the kind of plan that we have going forward with all of our guys.

"Unfortunately for him, he hasn't had a lot of work with some of our guys, so every day seems like it kind of brings a new challenge just with the familiarity part of it."

"La Tortuga," as he's affectionately known, does have a lot to keep straight in his mind. Manager Rocco Baldelli has looked to keep him as a utility player who can slot in pretty much anywhere, even at pitcher in a blowout game.

"It does change the dynamics of some of the moves and some of the flexibility that we have," Baldelli said. "… You may not be able to use him the way that you would prefer, but that's fine. We can function well and still be able to put some good lineups out there the way we want in this set up."

Baldelli added that Astudillo having more steady catching reps means he's not ready on the bench to pinch-hit or be available for other in-game tweaks. The manager also has to think about playing Astudillo in the field at all and risking injury, something the catching position is already prone to.

"There are days where he might be catching, and we have an issue in the field. A few of those issues he might be the only answer to. Therefore Garv might have to go back behind the plate," Baldelli said. "Some of the time when he's not the only answer, but you'd prefer to use him there, you're not going to be able to use him there. You're going to have to use someone else or try a different configuration."

Story continues

Polanco's status in waitingJorge Polanco came out of Thursday's doubleheader with a right ankle injury, the same area he's had surgery on twice the past two offseasons to remove bone spurs. The second baseman hasn't played since, and Baldelli is waiting until Monday to decide if an injured list stint might be in Polanco's future.

"We should hope and really anticipate getting him back on the field and seeing if he can go and play," Baldelli said. "… If he can get out there and play by Monday, that is kind of the plan and what we're kind if aiming for."

Baldelli added Polanco, whose discomfort hasn't dissipated since he slid into a base in the Oakland series a week ago, had seen a doctor and could receive a cortisone injection as past of the recovery

Because the injury is similar to Polanco's previous issues, the team is working on a different treatment path, since clearly the previous attempts didn't fully work.

"We're trying to assess exactly which direction is the right direction to go in with him," Baldelli said. "… We're trying to put it all together right now and see what we can do for him."

Cruz still outDesignated hitter Nelson Cruz, who had a pitch hit him in the wrist in the doubleheader, sat out another game in Cleveland on Saturday. He tested his wrist with some swings ahead of Saturday's game but still dealt with swelling and soreness from the bruise.

Baldelli said Cruz wasn't quite up to taking a full game's worth of at-bats but could ramp up soon to off-the-bench appearances.