Astros' Yordan Alvarez approaching Ted Williams in this historic stat for rookies

Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez has wasted no time giving opposing pitchers nightmares to start his professional career.

The 22-year-old left-fielder hit a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Brewers Monday afternoon, which was his 22nd of the season. It only took Alvarez 66 games to reach that mark.

He now posts a .317/.413/.671 slash line with 63 RBI to go along with the 22 homers, and according to Jim Passon, there are only six players in the history of baseball to hit 22 home runs with an on-base percentage over .400 as a rookie.

Those players include Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Albert Pujols, Al Rosen and Red Sox legend Ted Williams.

Williams finished the 1939 season hitting .325 with 31 home runs and 145 RBI. He then went on to become the greatest hitter that ever lived, so that's a pretty lofty standard to live up to. Still, Alvarez is in elite company and should be a thorn in the Red Sox side for years to come.

The Astros currently sit atop the AL West and are fighting for the top seed in the American League Playoffs with the Yankees. We'll undoubtedly get to witness Alvarez under the bright lights of the playoffs, so we'll see how he handles the big stage.

