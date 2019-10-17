Astros, Yankees lineups for ALCS Game 4
After a night off due to inclement weather, the ALCS resumes in the Bronx for Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros bounced back to eke out victories in the last two games, 3-2 and 4-1.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
Here are tonight’s lineups.
Astros
CF George Springer
2B José Altuve
LF Michael Brantley
3B Alex Bregman
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Yordan Álvarez
SS Carlos Correa
C Robinson Chirinos
RF Josh Reddick
This is the same lineup the Astros used in Game 3 except they’ve swapped catchers, Martín Maldonado for Chirinos, and swapped Reddick and the catcher’s spot at the bottom of the order.
Yankees
1B DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
CF Aaron Hicks
2B Gleyber Torres
DH Edwin Encarnación
LF Brett Gardner
C Gary Sánchez
3B Gio Urshela
SS Didi Gregorius
Giancarlo Stanton remains out of the lineup. He hasn’t played since suffering a strained right quad in Game 1. The hot-hitting Torres moves into the cleanup spot with Hicks hitting ahead of him. Encarnación and Gardner have been moved down in the order to accommodate them.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees don’t plan to take Stanton off the roster at the moment. If they were to do so, he would be ineligible for the World Series.