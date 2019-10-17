Astros, Yankees lineups for ALCS Game 4

After a night off due to inclement weather, the ALCS resumes in the Bronx for Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros bounced back to eke out victories in the last two games, 3-2 and 4-1.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Astros

CF George Springer

2B José Altuve

LF Michael Brantley

3B Alex Bregman

1B Yuli Gurriel

DH Yordan Álvarez

SS Carlos Correa

C Robinson Chirinos

RF Josh Reddick

P Zack Greinke

This is the same lineup the Astros used in Game 3 except they’ve swapped catchers, Martín Maldonado for Chirinos, and swapped Reddick and the catcher’s spot at the bottom of the order.

Yankees

1B DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

CF Aaron Hicks

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Edwin Encarnación

LF Brett Gardner

C Gary Sánchez

3B Gio Urshela

SS Didi Gregorius

P Masahiro Tanaka

Giancarlo Stanton remains out of the lineup. He hasn’t played since suffering a strained right quad in Game 1. The hot-hitting Torres moves into the cleanup spot with Hicks hitting ahead of him. Encarnación and Gardner have been moved down in the order to accommodate them.

Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees don’t plan to take Stanton off the roster at the moment. If they were to do so, he would be ineligible for the World Series.