Astros win Game 7 over Dodgers to claim first World Series

LOS ANGELES – In the middle innings of Game 7 of the World Series, as Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw carved through the Houston Astros lineup, one question emerged from the smoke of the ash pit that was the game’s first hour: Why wasn’t he doing this in the innings that lost the Dodgers the World Series?

Buoyed by a deluge of early runs off Dodgers starter Yu Darvish and their own stellar mish-mash of pitchers, the Astros won their first World Series on Wednesday night in a 5-1 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Forced to a decisive seventh game after Los Angeles tied the series with a win Tuesday, the series turned back in Houston’s favor within two minutes of the first pitch. By the time starter Yu Darvish was taken out, the Astros had scored as many runs as he had recorded outs (five). Though the Dodgers’ fondness for comebacks was evident throughout their first World Series appearance in 29 years, the Astros cobbled together 27 outs from five pitchers, the last of whom, Charlie Morton, went four innings and retired Corey Seager for the final out and the victory.

The desire for Kershaw to start was rooted more in his excellence than in any scenario Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was likely to employ. The facts: Kershaw was throwing on two days’ rest instead of his regular four and was on a 40-pitch limit. The last time he pitched, in Game 5, he blew 4-0 and 7-4 leads. Though Darvish got only five outs in his Game 3 start, the Dodgers traded for him July 31 to pitch vital games. Wonderful though hindsight is, the idea of Kershaw starting gained traction only after he shut the Astros out in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Houston Astros World Series championship gear right here!]

They proved too late, and Houston, which survived a pair of elimination games in the American League Championship Series, won its first championship. Christened in 1962 the Houston Colt .45’s, the organization waited more than 40 years to make its first World Series, in 2005, representing the National League. Between then and now, the Astros have switched leagues, embraced analytics, torn down a flawed team, booked three 106-loss-plus seasons, developed a core of talented everyday players, built around it with veterans, roared to a 101-win 2017, dispatched Boston in the division series, outlasted New York in the ALCS and overpowered a similarly talented Dodgers team for a title.