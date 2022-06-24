Astros vs. Yankees Highlights
Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge lead a 9th-inning Yankees' comeback win, plus Michael Chavis hits a walk-off single on this edition of FastCast
The Yankees have been miles ahead of every other MLB team this season.
Aaron Hicks? Yes, Aaron Hicks. The often-ridiculed, sometimes downright unwatchable outfielder was the Yankees’ hero on Thursday night. His three-run, no-doubt home run in the bottom of the ninth tied things up. Five batters later, Aaron Judge’s walk-off liner into the left field corner gave the Yankees an improbable 7-6 win just hours before Judge is set for an arbitration hearing that will ...
Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78) will start for Houston, while Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70) will go for New York.
Judge, Trevino belt homers in Yanks' comeback win
Pat Hoberg is one of the better umpires in the league, but the calls he did miss Wednesday had a big impact on a one-run game.