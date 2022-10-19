Astros vs Yankees Betting Forecast for Oct 19
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge blasted home runs Tuesday as the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 to advance in Major League Baseball's playoffs.
Although the Yankees and Astros have a lot of history, Aaron Judge and his teammates are focused on now ahead of their ALCS matchup.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were “the dragon up the freeway” the San Diego Padres had to slay in order to advance their World Series quest, the club’s owner Peter Seidler said this summer. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees have their own dragon: the Houston Astros, which are blocking their […]
With roster moves and new personnel, Baron Davis stresses the importance of team chemistry and how that will determine which teams can put themselves in a playoff position.
The Yankees lost OF Aaron Hicks for the rest of the 2022 MLB postseason, and DJ LeMahieu will not return for the ALCS roster against the Astros.
The Nolas, Contrerases and Gurriels are among the best sibling tandems in Major League Baseball right now.
After dismissing the Guardians in a tense five-game series, New York will meet Houston in the ALCS for the third time in six years.
Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman are in Dodgers fans' crosshairs after another early October exit. Why aren't the players being held responsible?
Kevin Willard has now had some time to acclimate to his surroundings as the new basketball coach at Maryland. “You got to know how to eat crab cakes,” Willard said. Terrapins fans won't care much about what Willard eats and how he eats it if he can make Maryland a national title contender again.
To keep up with all the action, we’re laying out the schedule, complete with game times and broadcast details as they become available.
Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 Wednesday night. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the AL Division Series.
FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff caught up with fans before ALCS Game 1 who were already making predictions about the Astros and their place in the World Series and could hardly hold their excitement.
Jesse Winker, a first-round draft pick of the Reds in 2012, played in Cincinnati for five seasons before a March trade sent him to Seattle.
Yu Darvish had a playful response to the 488-foot home run former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber hit off him in Game 1 of the NLCS.
The Astros have felled the Yankees in their last two ALCS appearances. Round 3 begins Wednesday with Game 1.
The Nola on Nola violence was too much to take!
Right-hander Frankie Montas, who missed the ALDS with a shoulder injury, was added to the Yankees' roster for the ALCS against the Astros.
The San Diego Padres stunned the Philadelphia Phillies in NLCS Game 2, scoring eight unanswered runs in a victory that evened up the playoff series.
Dodgers president of operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday the team's NLDS loss to the Padres was an "organizational failure."
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.