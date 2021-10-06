Astros vs. White Sox ALDS schedule: Game times for Houston-Chicago showdown

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox begin the best-of-five American League Division Series on Thursday with a trip to the ALCS on the line. The series could run through Wednesday if it goes to five games.

The Astros (95-67) won the AL West and are in the postseason for the fifth season in a row, reaching the ALCS the last four years. The White Sox (93-69) won the AL Central for the first time since 2008 and are in the postseason for the second year in a row, snapping a 12-year drought last season.

This series is a new chapter in the long-running rivalry between Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker, currently Major League Baseball's two current oldest managers.

Yasmani Grandal reacts following a strikeout against the Astros in June.

Astros-White Sox ALDS schedule

(* if necessary)

Game 1: Thursday, at Houston (4:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 2: Friday, at Houston (2:07 p.m. ET, MLBN)

Game 3: Sunday, at Chicago (8:07 p.m. ET ET, FS1)

*Game 4: Monday, at Chicago (TBD, FS1)

*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (TBD, FS1)

