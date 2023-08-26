Astros vs. Tigers Highlights

The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.
The Astros and Orioles face off again in Baltimore.
Singleton's journey included a lengthy drug suspension, time running a gym and playing in the Mexican League.
If this is a playoff preview, we're in for a treat.
Jim Price won a World Series with the Tigers in 1968 before stepping into the broadcast booth.
The Mets traded Verlander back to the Astros at the trade deadline after he spent half a season in New York.
Verlander tied an MLB record in signing a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets last offseason.
Biles once again landed a skill that no other female gymnast has bothered attempting.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
These seven players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens makes the case for Sam Howell being a shrewd late-round draft target at quarterback.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.