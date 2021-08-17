Astros vs. Royals Highlights
Hunter Dozier, Salvador Perez power Royals to 7-6 win
Fred Zinkie delivers his first fantasy baseball pickups of the week, focusing on hitters.
The Dodgers' manager learned a hard truth about Max Scherzer when he's pitching during a recent start.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again amid continuing issues with his vision.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
The Yankees grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first inning and never gave it up.
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
The San Diego Padres, desperate for starting pitching while battling for the playoffs, signed former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta.
In her first press conference since she withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon, the world’s No. 2 women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka teared up Monday before stepping away from the podium. The trigger reportedly was a question from longtime Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty in a session for the Western & Southern Open in […]
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Adam Levitan from Establish The Run to discuss sorting through coachspeak, the performances from rookie QBs in the first week of preseason, Jason Garrett’s impact on the Giants, and crowded positions for the Bengals, Jaguars and Eagles.
The New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series in San Francisco. Here are five things to watch...
Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings halfway through August.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending champions, and the San Diego Padres have one of the most dynamic rosters in baseball. With that type of competition pushing them, the San Francisco Giants have been unyielding. The Giants haven't had a winning season since 2016, and they were certainly overshadowed by Dodgers and Padres entering this one, but it's been clear for a while that San Francisco needs to be taken seriously.
The Red Sox left-hander's first start in two years offered a glimpse into what Boston may be capable of down the stretch.
The Phillies must take full advantage of their upcoming seven games against the worst team in baseball. By Corey Seidman
With the Jags set to make some roster cuts on Tuesday, Tim Tebow certainly didn't have the type of Week 1 preseason performance many were hoping for.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons for Damian Lillard.
The Cowboys have some decisions to make over the next 24 to trim the roster down to 86. Here's a look at some players on the bubble, including a big name LB who could be shipped off to another team. | From @KDDrummondNFL