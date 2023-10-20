Advertisement

Astros vs. Rangers live updates: ALCS Game 5 time, TV channel, lineups, pitchers

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
The Houston Astros evened up the American League Championship Series with a Game 4 win on Thursday, and have the chance Friday to take the series lead after dropping the first two against the Texas Rangers.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Astros at Globe Life Field while lefty Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers. Houston's offense had a big night in Game 4, scoring 10 runs against six Texas pitchers with three RBI each from sluggers Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu.

Game 6 is Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston

Follow along for live updates from Game 5 of the ALCS:

Jose Abreu and Jose Altuve celebrate after the Astros' Game 4 win.

How to watch Astros vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel

Game 5 on Friday is scheduled to begin at 5:07 p.m. ET airing on Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers lineups, probable pitchers for ALCS Game 5

Houston Astros

Starting pitcher: RHP Justin Verlander – 13-8, 2.28 ERA regular season; 1.42 in 12 ⅔ innings postseason

  1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

  2. Mauricio Dubon (R) CF

  3. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

  4. Yordan Alvarez (L) DH

  5. Jose Abreu (R) 1B

  6. Kyle Tucker (L) RF

  7. Chas McCormick (R) LF

  8. Jeremy Peña (R) SS

  9. Martin Maldonado (R) C

Texas Rangers

Starting pitcher: LHP Jordan Montgomery – 10-11, 3.20 ERA regular season; 2-0, 2.08 ERA in 17⅓ innings postseason

  1. Marcus Semien (R) 2B

  2. Corey Seager (L) SS

  3. Evan Carter (L) LF

  4. Adolis Garcia (R) RF

  5. Leody Taveras (S) CF

  6. Josh Jung (R) 3B

  7. Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

  8. Mitch Garver (R) DH

  9. Jonah Heim (S) C

