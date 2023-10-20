Astros vs. Rangers live updates: ALCS Game 5 time, TV channel, lineups, pitchers

The Houston Astros evened up the American League Championship Series with a Game 4 win on Thursday, and have the chance Friday to take the series lead after dropping the first two against the Texas Rangers.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Astros at Globe Life Field while lefty Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers. Houston's offense had a big night in Game 4, scoring 10 runs against six Texas pitchers with three RBI each from sluggers Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu.

Game 6 is Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston

Follow along for live updates from Game 5 of the ALCS:

How to watch Astros vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel

Game 5 on Friday is scheduled to begin at 5:07 p.m. ET airing on Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers lineups, probable pitchers for ALCS Game 5

Houston Astros

Starting pitcher: RHP Justin Verlander – 13-8, 2.28 ERA regular season; 1.42 in 12 ⅔ innings postseason

Texas Rangers

Starting pitcher: LHP Jordan Montgomery – 10-11, 3.20 ERA regular season; 2-0, 2.08 ERA in 17⅓ innings postseason

