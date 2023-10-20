Astros vs. Rangers Game 4 Recap
José Abreu and Chas McCormick went deep and Yordan Alvarez drove in three runs in the Astros' 10-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
Yes, you can tag those, apparently.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
This might be the highlight of the postseason.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
Ketel Marte's bases-loaded single won it for Arizona in a thriller.
