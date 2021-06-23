Astros vs. Orioles Highlights
Greinke, Straw fuel Astros to a 3-1 win over Orioles
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer angrily jaws with Phillies dugout after umpires check him for illegal substances in middle of an inning.
A day after Bob Melvin said the umpires checking pitchers went well, Sergio Romo took exception to the new MLB rule.
Things got heated between Max Scherzer and Joe Girardi after the Phillies' manager asked the umpires to check Scherzer for foreign substances, culminating in an ejection. By Jim Salisbury
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
David Ross immediately benched Javier Baez after his blunder on the bases.
The Boston Red Sox have regained the top spot in the American League East, for now. See how they stack up with the other 29 MLB clubs in our latest power rankings.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
Davey Martinez and Max Scherzer exchanged words with umpires after Joe Girardi asked for a foreign substance check in the fourth inning Tuesday.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
The Nationals pitcher doesn't seem to be a fan of the new policy being implemented by Major League Baseball.
Now that we know the order of the draft, we took a look at all 60 picks in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
The Angels agreed to pay the remainder of Albert Pujols massive contract when they released him, now the Dodgers are reaping the rewards.
Yu Darvish struck out 11 in 6 innings on Monday, becoming the first player ever to reach 1,500 career strikeouts in less than 200 games.
There were moments of elation for several teams, and matching disappointment for others.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
The men’s Olympic teams were set following the U.S. Open, with four new U.S. players making the squad.
The best team in baseball has been an underdog in almost half of its games.