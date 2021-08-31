Astros vs. Mariners Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tucker, Meyers lead the Astros to a 4-3 win
Tucker, Meyers lead the Astros to a 4-3 win
Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal. Angels manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running the bases on Saturday and that discussions about shutting down the three-time AL MVP for the rest of the season are rapidly approaching. Ohtani was hit in his pitching hand by a 93 mph fastball from San Diego's Ryan Weathers while swinging during the first inning of Saturday's game against the Padres.
Whether it “put a little chip” on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn’t going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory.
The YouTube star and former UFC champion are set for career-high paydays after their bout in Cleveland
The American's epic playoff defeat came after an ill-tempered moment with rival, Patrick Cantlay. Check it out here.
A look at each NL Cy Young Award candidate entering the final full month of the regular season and where exactly they stand in the race.
The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.
A back and forth game ended with the Angels taking the first game of this three game set over the Yankees, 8-7.
Right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start for San Francisco on Monday night against Milwaukee because of cold and flu-like symptoms, while fellow Giants starter Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Cueto, who has tested negative, was put on the COVID-related injured list. Wood has headaches and a sore throat — “he is not feeling well at all,” manager Gabe Kapler said.
The Ravens reportedly made a few roster moves ahead of the Tuesday cutdown day deadline
Maybe playing for really big rings starts with a really big team ... of coaches.
The Giants kept the pitching shuffle going on Monday morning when they claimed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana.
There's a chance the Los Angeles Lakers will be short on centers. Here are five names that could make sense.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray ripped Stefanos Tsitsipas for "nonsense" delaying tactics in a five-set US Open comeback victory Monday, saying the moves influenced the outcome of the match.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports Edge to discuss the fallout from JK Dobbins' knee injury and more on the latest podcast.
Shohei Ohtani has received plenty of attention for his home runs, but the Los Angeles Angels have also been getting power lately from a most unlikely source. While Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run Monday night, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career grand slam as the Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7. Ohtani and Mayfield are tied for the team lead with nine home runs since the All-Star break.
Giants fans have had one eye on the Dodgers all summer, but the Brewers are running away with the NL Central and look like an equal threat in October.
Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday. Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland's win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit.
For the next five weeks, the AL East may very well play host to a compelling four-team jamboree, with teams vying for division and wild card.
Purse and FedExCup points breakdown for BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay and the rest of the field.
The Miami Dolphins and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been linked for months. As the time approaches for the Texans to move him off the roster via trade or pay him $10.54 million to not play, two important things have not happened. First, the Texans have not said unequivocally and unconditionally that they’ll keep him [more]