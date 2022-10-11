Astros vs Mariners Betting Forecast for Oct 11
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a surprising statement at his press conference today, saying the kickoff time for Sunday’s Cardinals-Seahawks game could change because of a conflict with the Seattle Mariners. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to kick off at home at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, and the Mariners could play Game 4 [more]
It's the first good Tuesday of sports action that we've had in a while.
Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hurt his right shoulder in last week's loss to TCU, leaving backup Jason Bean to start when the No. 19 Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday. Daniels was hurt just before halftime of the 38-31 loss when he was scrambling toward the sideline and was sacked by the Horned Frogs' Jamoi Hodge. When he returned to the sideline in the second half, Daniels was dressed in sweats.
When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance.
"1st Look Presents: Free Agent Fan" pits superfans from two rival NFL teams to see who can convince a fan with no team affiliation to join their side.
USA TODAY's latest NFL power rankings have the Broncos listed as the sixth-worst team in the league.
Jed Hoyer was encouraged by how the Chicago Cubs finished the year. Speaking for the first time since Chicago completed its second straight losing season, Hoyer talked Monday about building on the team's 40-31 finish.
Aaron Judge leads the Yankees into MLB's postseason again, just weeks away from free agency. Will this be the star's final games in pinstripes?
While dominating the Mets, San Diego starter Joe Musgrove had his ears checked for sticky stuff, finishing with seven scoreless innings.
The Phillies have overcome numerous injuries this season and are dealing with another key one. David Robertson was left off the NLDS roster with a calf strain suffered celebrating Bryce Harper's homer. By Jim Salisbury
Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees' American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included.
Chris Taylor made the Dodgers' NL Division Series roster as expected. Also in are rookie Miguel Vargas and pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
The Cubs, MLB along with other owners and other sports leagues have sold American pro sports fans a bill of goods that has led to a new normal in fan tolerance of real-time failure.
111-win Dodgers are the World Series favorite, but don't sleep on Atlanta or Houston as the LDS gets underway.
The top seeds from the regular season -- the Dodgers, Astros, Braves and Yankees -- are back in action.
The Red Sox have had two prolific designated hitters for most of the 21st century, but J.D. Martinez's expected departure could signal a philosophy shift, writes our John Tomase.
Nick Sandlin will be unavailable for the rest of the postseason after straining a muscle in his upper back/shoulder area.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Philadelphia is buzzing with Phillies fever ahead of Friday's Game 3 vs. the Braves in South Philly, but down in Georgia the passion doesn't seem to be the same. By Adam Hermann