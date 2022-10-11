Astros vs Mariners Betting Forecast for Oct 11

Associated Press

Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels, who hurt his right shoulder in last week's loss to TCU, leaving backup Jason Bean to start when the No. 19 Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday. Daniels was hurt just before halftime of the 38-31 loss when he was scrambling toward the sideline and was sacked by the Horned Frogs' Jamoi Hodge. When he returned to the sideline in the second half, Daniels was dressed in sweats.