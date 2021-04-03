Astros vs. A's Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel homer in 9-5 win vs. A's
Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel homer in 9-5 win vs. A's
Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.
Nicolae Negumereanu's most recent fight came in March 2019.
Before he signed with the Detroit Pistons, no one would have ever expected Jerami Grant to be so good at creating for himself.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/01/2021
The Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the absence of star guard Stephen Curry on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla. Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game back since returning from a bruised tailbone. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player shot 9-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the 116-109 setback to the Heat.
PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored 32 points, Chris Paul had 17 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Suns built a 30-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 140-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The Suns won their fifth straight game, and this one was decided in a hurry. Booker shot 11 of 20 from the field, made three 3-pointers and added five assists.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
“We’re not going to go down this path of intentionally trying to lose games for years on end.”
Steven Fogarty recorded his first NHL goal and added an assist and Brandon Montour scored two late short-handed goals as the Buffalo Sabres snapped their franchise-record, 18-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. After blowing a 3-0, third-period lead Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers, Buffalo had no such concerns this time, building a 4-1 lead after two periods and pulling away. The Sabres ended an 0-15-3 skid that began after a 4-1 win at New Jersey on Feb. 23.
The armband that Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground after his disallowed winner is being auctioned off to help a sick child.
Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.
F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]
The Clippers are in a fragile, exciting moment. The climb is hard, and you can’t take anything, especially the inevitability of your own progress, for granted.
The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Three Nats players have tested positive and a fourth is considered a “likely positive,” according to GM Mike Rizzo. Mets manager Luis Rojas said he was hopeful the teams would play Saturday.
Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.
The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, while four others and a staff member were in quarantine following contact tracing. "We're unable to disclose any additional information about who tested positive," Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a report on the team's website. MLB said that out of an abundance of caution, the game will be not be made up on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Charlotte coach James Borrego said he was as proud of this Hornets victory as any other in this challenging season that has tested his team's depth. Already missing an injured backcourt, the Hornets overcame losing guard Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain for the second half and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Friday night. Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points to lead seven double-digit scorers.
The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cody Bellinger lost a home run, thanks to Justin Turner's base-running mistake.
Kik Hernndez did something that no Red Sox player had done on Opening Day since Dustin Pedroia pulled it off back in 2008.