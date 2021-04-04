Astros vs. A's Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alvarez, McCullers Jr. lead Astros to 9-1 win vs. A's
Alvarez, McCullers Jr. lead Astros to 9-1 win vs. A's
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet Saturday night in the Final Four. It could be Bears coach Scott Drew, who built his now-mighty program from the ashes of one of the worst scandals in sports history. Led by guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, they've have rolled to their first semifinal since 1950 with the kind of joie de vivre nobody thought possible two decades ago.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/01/2021
Nick Whalen of RotoWire.com checks in on NBA rookies as we head into the stretch run of the fantasy basketball season.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia cruised into the Miami Open final with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday. Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, needed 89 minutes to dispatch her rival. The 2019 Miami Open champion won her 11th straight match at the event and improved to 12-2 in 2021.
Executives answer the burning questions about where their teams stand as division enters a time of flux.
The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/31/2021
It's been a frustrating stretch for Rickie Fowler, who likely won't be in Augusta next week and is on pace to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Nathan MacKinnon registered two goals as the Colorado Avalanche extended their point streak to 13 games with a 3-2 victory over the Blues on Friday in Denver. Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado, Gabriel Landeskog recorded two assists and Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots for his first win this season -- the second of his career. The Avalanche are amid an 11-0-2 stretch and closing in on the club-record point streak of 16 games, set in 2000-01.
Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.
Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.
The PGA Tour and PGA of America released statements on Saturday related to Georgia's controversial new voting regulation laws.
The Cincinnati Bengals go bold in a new mock draft.
Fred Zinkie looks into his crystal ball and shares his top player predictions for 2021.
No one was happy after the Warriors' 130-77 loss to Toronto.
Nick Castellanos was ejected in the fourth inning Saturday after scoring on a wild pitch and celebrating over pitcher Jake Woodford.
McLemore shot 40.0% on 3-pointers a season ago with James Harden and Mike D'Antoni, but he never found the same form under Stephen Silas.
France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish team mate Cristina Gutierrez led the way for the seven- times Formula One world champion's X44 outfit over the rock-strewn tracks and desert dunes. Rosberg X Racing, run by the retired 2016 F1 world champion and Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate, would have been fastest but picked up a penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone.