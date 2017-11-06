Astros victory tour stops at SNL, Houston Rockets and Houston Texans games

Just because the Houston Astros’ World Series parade is over doesn’t mean the celebrating is over. There is still a lot of celebrating for the world champion Astros to do!

On Saturday, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and George Springer appeared on Saturday Night Live, and had some fun with cast member (and national comedic treasure) Leslie Jones on Weekend Update. Jones was playing a New York Yankees fan, and the trio of Astros tried to win her over.

“Live from New York it’s Saturday Night!” Thanks for having us, @nbcsnl! Photos courtesy of Will Heath & Rosalind O’Connor/NBC pic.twitter.com/08q55NkTVF — Houston Astros (@astros) November 5, 2017





Before Altuve, Bregman, and Springer came out on stage, Jones (still sore from the Astros beating the Yankees in the ALCS) did what most Yankees fans would do: she made fun of the Astros. It was all pretty gentle and in good fun. The best one? That George Springer’s name sounds like the name of a goofy mattress salesman. And you know what? It kind of does!

And then, as Jones finished her second joke, Altuve, Bregman, and Springer came out on stage. In the presence of three talented (and studly) baseball players, Jones hopped on the Astros bandwagon pretty quickly. They gave her a jersey and a signed ball, and then after a few jokes about Altuve’s height (which he was very obviously laughing at), Jones, who is six feet tall, invited him to sit on her lap.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sits on comedian Leslie Jones' lap on Saturday Night Live, and they both seem to be enjoying it a lot. (Youtube)

Honestly, Altuve’s trip to SNL was worth it just for that moment.