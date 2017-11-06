Astros victory tour stops at SNL, Houston Rockets and Houston Texans games
Just because the Houston Astros’ World Series parade is over doesn’t mean the celebrating is over. There is still a lot of celebrating for the world champion Astros to do!
On Saturday, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and George Springer appeared on Saturday Night Live, and had some fun with cast member (and national comedic treasure) Leslie Jones on Weekend Update. Jones was playing a New York Yankees fan, and the trio of Astros tried to win her over.
Before Altuve, Bregman, and Springer came out on stage, Jones (still sore from the Astros beating the Yankees in the ALCS) did what most Yankees fans would do: she made fun of the Astros. It was all pretty gentle and in good fun. The best one? That George Springer’s name sounds like the name of a goofy mattress salesman. And you know what? It kind of does!
And then, as Jones finished her second joke, Altuve, Bregman, and Springer came out on stage. In the presence of three talented (and studly) baseball players, Jones hopped on the Astros bandwagon pretty quickly. They gave her a jersey and a signed ball, and then after a few jokes about Altuve’s height (which he was very obviously laughing at), Jones, who is six feet tall, invited him to sit on her lap.
Honestly, Altuve’s trip to SNL was worth it just for that moment.
Hopefully Altuve will spend some time this week chilling on the couch and taking lots of naps, because he’s been traipsing all across the country over the last five days. After winning the World Series on Wednesday, he was in New York to tape “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, and then he flew back to Houston for the parade on Friday. On Saturday he flew to Orlando to be at Disney World (and give a grateful fan his hat), and then later that day he flew back to New York for SNL. That’s intense. Hopefully he had more to eat than just packets of airline peanuts and pretzels.
George Springer also did a bit of traveling over the weekend. After his appearance on SNL, he flew back to Houston and was at the Texans game on Sunday along with the trophy.
Springer, Altuve, and Bregman weren’t the only Astros who got to take part in the celebration tour. Dallas Keuchel, Mike Fiers, Jake Marisnick, Lance McCullers, and manager A.J. Hinch went to the Houston Rockets basketball game on Sunday, and showed off their hard-earned trophy.
There are probably a few more stops left on the Astros’ magical victory tour, but the most important question has yet to be answered: which member of the 2017 Astros is going to pull a David Ross, and retire and compete on “Dancing with the Stars” in the spring? Fingers crossed for Carlos Beltran!
