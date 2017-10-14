Astros' Verlander, Yanks' Severino square off for Game 2 of ALCS

HOUSTON -- On the heels of his first career relief appearance in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was certainly positioned to discuss how pitcher usage changes when the postseason commences.

Verlander will start Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, seeking to deliver the Astros a 2-0 series lead following their 2-1 win in the series opener on Friday. Verlander logged six solid innings in Game 1 of the ALDS before working out of the bullpen in the clincher and allowing one run on one hit over 2 2/3 innings.

"I want to go as deep as possible," Verlander said. "Every time I take the mound, I have the mentality of trying to go nine. But, hey, I know the playoffs are different. I would like to have the ability to do that, I would like to be rolling and have our team score some runs and (Astros manager) A.J. (Hinch) just kind of let it ride and let me stay out there. I don't know if that's the case.

"So it's kind of a dying breed that the postseason starter going nine innings, especially with the chance of coming back on short rest. I think that's what's being protected. But that's what I want to do, that's my mentality, and I go out there until the manager takes the ball out of my hand, and sometimes I don't like it but that's why he's the manager."

The Yankees will counter with right-hander Luis Severino, who has taken a rollercoaster in his first postseason, lasting just 1/3 of an inning in the AL Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins before working seven strong innings in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians.

Severino struggled in both of his starts against the Astros this season, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings on May 14 at Yankee Stadium before surrendering six runs on nine hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in Houston on July 2.