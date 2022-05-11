Astros' Verlander loses no-hit bid with 1 out in 8th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TYLER MASON
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Verlander
    Justin Verlander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gio Urshela
    Gio Urshela
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander lost a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning Tuesday night when the Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela lined a clean single to right field.

Verlander was five outs away from completing his fourth no-hitter when Urshela poked his 84th pitch into the outfield.

The 39-year-old's previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four.

Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later.

The right-hander also issued a two-out walk to No. 9 hitter Gilberto Celestino in the sixth inning.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Verlander entered Tuesday with a 3-1 record and 1.93 ERA through five starts this year after missing all of the 2021 season and nearly all of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery.

His best start of the year prior to Tuesday came on April 16, when he threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just three hits against Seattle.

Verlander was vying for the majors' second no-hitter this season after five New York Mets' pitchers combined for one against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. There were a record nine no-hitters across the majors last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • LEADING OFF: Verlander pitches as Astros face Twins, Correa

    Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA) and the Houston Astros try for their eighth straight win when they visit Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63) and the first-place Minnesota Twins in a matchup of American League contenders with identical 18-11 records. It’s unclear if new Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will play in the three-game series against his former team because of a bruised finger. Correa has been sidelined since he was hit by a pitch late last week.

  • Anderson suspension dropped in MLB settlement, fine remains

    Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players' association. MLB senior vice president Michael Hill announced the suspension two days later.

  • Wednesday's Milwaukee Brewers game against the Cincinnati Reds will be available to watch only on YouTube

    YouTube will exclusively air Wednesday's Brewers game in Cincinnati, so don't expect to see it on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

  • Devers' slam leads Red Sox, clean-shaven Cora over Braves

    Rafael Devers says five straight losses had driven home the ugly point for the last-place Boston Red Sox: “We haven't been playing well." A big hit by Devers helped provide hope the Red Sox can revive their offense and their season. Devers hit his first career grand slam and the Red Sox broke out for clean-shaven manager Alex Cora in a 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night that ended a five-game skid.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Show Signs of Support

    Crude oil markets initially fell on Tuesday but have found buyers underneath to see signs of support. The market continues to look as if it favors the upside.

  • MLB highlights: Watch Red Sox star Rafael Devers blast grand slam vs. Braves

    Rafael Devers is doing everything he can to help the Boston Red Sox end their five-game losing streak in Atlanta.

  • LEADING OFF: Clean-shaven Cora, Melvin out for surgery

    Dead last in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox were due for a hard look in the mirror. Cora has shaved the salt-and-pepper beard he grew prior to this season, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its season-worst five-game losing streak. Cora arrived clean shaven for Tuesday night’s opener of a two-game series in Atlanta, and he was willing to pin his team’s lousy start on his new look.

  • Angus King Has A Very Different View Of Sidewalk Protests Than Susan Collins

    The Independent criticized the closed sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court as his fellow Maine lawmaker faced heat for calling the cops over a chalk message.

  • Collins calls police after someone chalks abortion rights message on her sidewalk

    Maine authorities said that Sen. Susan Collins (R) called police after individuals drew an abortion rights message on her sidewalk at her Bangor residence. According to a Bangor Police Department (BPD) report, Collins called authorities to her residence on Saturday to complain about a message from an unknown individual being written in chalk on her…

  • Mets Prospect Roundup: Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty cooling off in May

    While the Mets currently own the best record in the National League, their farm system has also been hard at work as the minor league season is in full swing.

  • 17 Diabetes-Friendly Vegan Breakfasts for a Healthy Start

    With these recipes on the menu, you're sure to begin your day with something healthy and delicious. Each of these plant-based breakfast dishes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy amounts of saturated fat and sodium for a morning meal that works in a diabetes-friendly routine. Recipes like our Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl and Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats are sure to leave you feeling ready to face the day ahead.

  • Pushing productive coca seeds, Mexican cartels reshape Colombia's drug industry

    Emissaries of Mexican drug cartels are involving themselves more closely in cocaine production in Colombia, paying farmers in advance and pushing cultivation of highly-productive strains, coca growers, security officials and rights activists say. Top Mexican cartels like Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion - which have large areas of influence within Mexico and engage in brutal violence for control of drug routes - have long purchased cocaine from Colombia's guerrilla groups and crime gangs. But while they once operated as discrete buyers - and still avoid direct engagement in the competition for their business - the increasing presence of emissaries is noticeable in several cocaine-producing areas, residents and farmers told Reuters.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Recovery Won’t Be Easy, NEAR Eyes Fresh Uptrend

    Bitcoin price is gaining bearish momentum below $35,000, Ethereum’s ether could test $2,200, and NEAR seems to be forming a base for a fresh rally.

  • Cubs vs. Padres Highlights

    Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer lead Padres over Cubs

  • Hunter Greene bounces back, but Cincinnati Reds' rally falls short against Brewers

    Hunter Greene delivered one of his best outings of the season after the Brewers roughed him up last week, but it came in a loss.

  • A's vs. Tigers Highlights

    Tony Kemp homered and Paul Blackburn pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to lead the A's to a 2-0 victory over the Tigers

  • Air Fryer produces perfect Honey-Glazed Salmon with Snap Peas and Radishes

    You can even make this dish if you don’t have an air fryer.

  • Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class

    Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class, including waiving one player with an injury settlement

  • Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit

    Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Terms of the settlement were not filed with the court Tuesday and details were not released. The two sides asked the court for permission to file by July 11 for approval of the settlement.

  • Texas’ 2024 QB target Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State

    No. 1 overall recruit and five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State.