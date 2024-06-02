Astros and Twins meet to decide series winner

Minnesota Twins (32-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (26-33, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (1-5, 6.39 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 26-33 overall and 15-16 at home. Astros hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Minnesota is 16-13 on the road and 32-26 overall. The Twins have a 21-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .283 for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 12-for-29 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with a .260 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBI. Jose Miranda is 9-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.