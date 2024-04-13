Astros turn 6-4-3 double play
Ronel Blanco gets Adolis García to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the top of the 3rd inning
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
What does New England need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
The Nuggets are now looking at a clear path for the top seed in the West for a second straight season.