Astros try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Angels

Houston Astros (30-35, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-40, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 4.99 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -175, Angels +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 10-23 record in home games and a 24-40 record overall. The Angels are 8-13 in games decided by one run.

Houston has a 30-35 record overall and a 13-17 record on the road. The Astros have hit 83 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Astros are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .312 for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 10-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .165 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Astros: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Arrighetti: day-to-day (calf), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.