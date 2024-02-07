Astros tie star Altuve to five-year $125 mn extension

Second baseman Jose Altuve has agreed a new five-year contract extension with the Houston Astros, the club said on Tuesday. (Bob Levey)

The Houston Astros have signed their star second baseman Jose Altuve to a new five-year contract extension, reported to be worth $125 million.

MLB.com cited a source saying the contract features payments of $30 million for each season in the 2025-2027 period.

ESPN also reported the $125 million figure for the overall deal.

The team confirmed the contract extension but did not provide financial details.

Venezuelan Altuve, an eight-time All Star, has been with the Astros, his only major league club, since joining them in 2011.

He has helped Houston to win two World Series along with four American Leauge pennants and the team have featured in the last seven straight American League championship games.

Alture was the AL's Most Valuable Player in 2017 and has won six Silver Slugger awards.

He ranks first for the franchise in career batting average (.307), and third in hits (2,047), doubles (400), runs (1,062) and stolen bases (293).

