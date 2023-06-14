Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. has season-ending surgery on lingering arm injury

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is out for the season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on a lingering right arm injury that has sidelined him all season.

The Astros announced the news in a statement Wednesday, adding that the procedure was done to repair the right-hander's flexor tendon and remove a bone spur.

After originally injuring his tendon during the 2021 American League Division Series, he's expected to be ready to return for the 2024 season.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday evening on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros GM Dana Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/PTS6stV6U2 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2023

He missed most of last season because of the flexor tendon injury, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight regular-season starts and 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in three postseason starts.

The 29-year-old aggravated the 2021 injury during Spring training, sustaining a muscle strain that he and the team began to rehab in February.

Last month, Astros GM Dana Brown said the aim was to have McCullers back sometime near the All-Star break, but he faced some setbacks as he worked toward that goal. The team went from adjusting his training to fully shutting him down on behalf of his lingering pain.

"After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound," Astros general manager Dana Brown said in Wednesday's statement. "This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It's unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season."

McCullers also missed the entire 2019 season after he had Tommy John surgery.

Over his entire nine-year career with the Astros, the 2017 All-Star has a 49-32 record over 130 games and 718 1/5 innings. He recorded a 3.48 ERA, 800 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP.