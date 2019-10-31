Astros slugger Alex Bregman's grandfather dies before World Series Game 7

Jason Owens
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/10183/" data-ylk="slk:Alex Bregman">Alex Bregman</a> started Game 7 of the World Series with a heavy heart. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Alex Bregman got sad news ahead of Wednesday’s World Series Game 7.

The Houston Astros infielder announced before the game that his grandfather died. He posted the news on an Instagram story Wednesday afternoon with a family picture captioned “RIP tonight is for you.’

Instagram/ Abreg_1
Cameras caught Bregman talking with local celebrity and Astros supporter James McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack, during Game 7 warmups where he told him the news when McIngvale mentioned Bregman’s mother.

"Well if you see her today, she's not doing really well,” Bregman said. “My grandpa died about two hours ago.”

Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .230 with three home runs and eight RBIs through the first six games of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

