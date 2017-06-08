Astros scratch Keuchel from start at Kansas City

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel has been scratched from his start at Kansas City due to an illness.

Keuchel went out to warm up and then returned to the clubhouse. The left-hander just came off the disabled list on Friday after being sidelined by a stiff neck, and then pitched six scoreless innings in a win against Texas.

Keuchel is 9-0 with a major league-leading 1.67 ERA in 11 starts.

Right-hander Dayan Diaz, who was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Fresno, replaced Keuchel, making his first big league start. He made only 12 starts in 233 minor league appearances.