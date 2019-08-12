Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez breaks one of Red Sox legend Ted Williams' records

The start of Houston Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez's career rivals some of the best Major League Baseball has ever seen.

The 22-year-old left fielder is on an absolute tear in 2019. He's batting .355 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI in 46 games. Over the weekend, he beat one of Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams' impressive records -- most RBI in the first 45 games of a major league career. The record stood for 80 (!) years.

Yordan Alvarez's 49 RBI are the most in Major League history through a player's first 45 games. He beat out Ted Williams' 47 RBI in his first 45 games in 1939. #Astros — Steve Grande (@AstrosGrande) August 11, 2019

Alvarez obviously has a long, long way to go before he's mentioned in the same breath as Williams -- one of the game's greatest players -- but his start deserves plenty of praise.

The Astros are the betting favorites to win the World Series after making a few bold moves at the MLB trade deadline, but Houston's best pickup of the season probably is Alvarez. He's giving an already feared lineup even more power and consistency as the 2019 postseason nears.

