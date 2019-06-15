Astros rookie makes home run history while adding scary new dimension to lineup

Just when you thought the Houston Astros lineup couldn’t get any scarier for opposing pitchers, rookie Yordan Alvarez arrived and upped the ante.

Alvarez, 21, hasn’t even been in Major League Baseball a full week. Yet he’s already made his presence known while making home run history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With his 439-foot blast in Saturday’s 7-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, Alvarez became just the fourth player in league history to hit at least four homers in his first five career games.

With his 439 ft. shot, @Astros' Yordan Alvarez becomes the 4th player to hit at least 4 HR in his 1st 5 @MLB games.



Mike Jacobs

Yasiel Puig

Trevor Story — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 15, 2019

There’s a reason people are already calling him “Air” Yordan.

Believe us when we say this. None of Alvarez’s homers have left any doubt.

In Friday’s game, he hit a home run to the train tracks in deep left-center field at Minute Maid Park.

Onto the train tracks. 😱



Yordan has some STUPID power. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SwB8UYRnUR — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2019

That’s impressive for a right-handed batter.

Considering Alvarez is a left-handed hitter, that blast is more than a little special.

Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez is already making home run history less than a week into his big league career. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Story continues

The Cuban slugger has already moved into the cleanup spot. Part of that is due to the injuries the Astros are dealing with. All-Stars Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa are all currently on the injured list. Part of it is also due to Alvarez developing into a home run monster this season.

Prior to his June 9 call up, Alvarez led the minor leagues with 23 home runs.

One week later, he’s still leading the minor leagues in home runs.

More impressive to manager A.J. Hinch is that the higher level of pitching and bigger stage hasn’t changed the way Alvarez approaches the game.

From The Houston Chronicle:

“There’s a lot he’s doing right, and it starts with the right mindset and the right mental attitude to be at this level at an early age,” Hinch said of his 21-year-old phenom. “I applaud him for his approach to his at-bats and how he’s not letting the third deck get to him, he’s not letting hitting in the middle of the order get to him. He’s crushing.”

Crushing is correct.

Just take in these numbers after Alvarez went 3-for-4 on Saturday.

Yordan Alvarez in 5 games: .471 (8-17), 4 home runs, 8 RBIs, 8 runs, 6 walks. #Astros — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 15, 2019

And despite their injuries, the Astros are crushing, too.

They entered Saturday with 47 wins, which is tied with the Dodgers for the most in MLB. They lead the AL West by 9 1/2 games over the Texas Rangers.

Adjustments will certainly be necessary once opposing scouts and coaches find holes in Alvarez’s swing. He’s striking out about once a game, so there are ways to get him out. But what’s encouraging is that he’s drawing walks at the same pace.

If Alvarez can just stay steady, it’s scary to think how good this lineup could potentially be once Altuve, Springer and Correa return to join him, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley.

More from Yahoo Sports: