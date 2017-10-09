The Astros and Red Sox are getting weird

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and Red Sox is, as I write this, only in the sixth inning, but it’s already been a weird one.

It’s 3-2 Boston right now, but it feels like the game should be 8-7 or something. The Astros have threatened often, but have left six on base. The Red Sox have threatened too, coming up empty a couple of times. The first time came when they had the bases loaded and nobody out in the second. Charlie Morton, however, struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. and Dustin Pedroia before getting Xander Bogaerts to fly out. Both strikeouts were controversial, with some bad calls, particularly strike three to Bradley. The borderline strike three to Pedroia led to John Farrell’s ejection as he protected a livid Pedroia.

In the third, Morton looked profoundly hittable, giving up a solid single to Andrew Benintendi, and then a hard shot by Mookie Betts which was caught by Alex Bregman, who then doubled Benintendi off first. That was unfortunate for Boston, because the very next batter, Mitch Moreland, doubled. Then Morton gave up a 400 foot foul ball to Hanley Ramirez before Ramirez singled. An aggressive send by third base coach Brian Butterfield resulted in Moreland getting nailed easily at home, leaving it at 2-1.

Morton was steadier in the fourth, striking out the side. Chris Sale came in to relieve starter Rick Porcello in the bottom half and tossed goose eggs in the fourth and fifth. In the bottom of the fifth A.J. Hinch countered by bringing in Justin Verlander for his first ever relief appearance. The thinking was probably “let’s shut down the Red Sox here rather than risk a Game 5.” Welp, Verlander walked Xander Bogaerts and then gave up a long homer to Benintendi to give Boston the lead. Sale came back out for the top of the sixth, allowed one base runner but struck out two and hung another zero. Gotta tell ya: if you would’ve told me in, say, 2015, that the Red Sox 2017 season would be saved by clutch relief appearances from David Price and Chris Sale, I would’ve asked too have some of whatever it was you were smoking.

So far the heavy rain forecast for this game has held off, though there are still lots of clouds in the area. Rain or not, given how this has gone so far, it wouldn’t shock me if the game took three or four more weird turns before it’s over.

