Astros put Springer on DL with quad discomfort

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers to a New York Yankees batter during a baseball game in New York. Keuchel is set to rejoin the Astros rotation on Friday, July 28, at the Detroit Tigers. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 2 due to a neck injury that sent him to the disabled list for the second time this year. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Houston Astros have put outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list because of left quadriceps discomfort.

The move, announced before Friday night's game at Detroit, was retroactive to Tuesday.

Houston also activated left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Will Harris from the DL. Keuchel, Friday's starter, had been out with neck discomfort. He hadn't pitched since June 2.

Keuchel entered Friday with a 9-0 record and a 1.67 ERA. Manager A.J. Hinch says right-hander Brad Peacock (8-1) will be in the bullpen for the weekend, at least. Peacock has 23 appearances and 11 starts this year.

Springer is hitting .310 with a team-high 27 home runs for the AL West-leading Astros.

