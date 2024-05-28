Astros put pitcher Cristian Javier on injured list and recall José Abreu from minors

SEATTLE — Houston Astros right-handers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy will each undergo an MRI after both experienced forearm discomfort.

Javier was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Urquidy was pulled early from his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land last Friday. Houston manager Joe Espada said before Monday night’s series opener in Seattle that both pitchers will get an MRI on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Javier threw four innings and gave up a season-high eight hits in his most recent start against the Angels last Tuesday. It was his third start since missing 18 games earlier this season with neck discomfort. Javier skipped his scheduled bullpen Sunday because of the discomfort in his right forearm.

Urquidy was making his third rehab start for Sugar Land when he was pulled after 3 2/3 innings. He has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to forearm discomfort.

Houston recalled right-hander Alex Speas from Sugar Land to take Javier’s roster spot. The Astros also recalled first baseman José Abreu from Sugar Land and had him in the lineup at first base against the Mariners. The 2020 AL MVP started the season hitting .099 with three RBIs in 22 games before accepting a demotion to the minors.