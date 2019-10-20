Astros' Pressly hurts knee again on only pitch in Game 6 Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly throws against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston Astros shutdown reliever Ryan Pressly hurt his right knee again when recording an out on the only pitch he threw in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

The Astros said Pressly exited with right knee discomfort. They said he was day to day.

Pressly came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning Saturday night against the New York Yankees.

After Didi Gregorius hit a soft dribbler on the first pitch, Pressly came off the mound and fielded the ball and was clearly in pain after planting his right leg while going toward the line. Pressly, basically dragging his right foot, met Gregorius in the base line and tagged him out.

Pressly, who grimaced as he went toward the dugout, had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee on Aug. 22 and returned Sept. 20.

It was the sixth appearance this postseason for Pressly. He was awarded the win in Game 4 after striking out consecutive batters to leave the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

The Astros are using a bullpen game to try to wrap up the ALCS and get to the World Series for the second time in three seasons. Pressly was the third pitcher used and was replaced by Jose Urquidy to start the fourth. Urquidy allowed a solo homer to Gio Urshela, the second batter he faced.

