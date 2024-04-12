Astros play the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (7-6, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (4-10, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -135, Rangers +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Houston has a 4-10 record overall and a 2-5 record at home. The Astros have gone 0-7 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas has gone 2-1 in road games and 7-6 overall. The Rangers have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .266.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has three doubles and four home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has three doubles and a home run for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-40 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Justin Foscue: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.