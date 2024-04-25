Astros play the Cubs looking to stop road slide

Houston Astros (7-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, four strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (2-0, 2.11 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -126, Cubs +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Chicago Cubs looking to end a four-game road slide.

Chicago has a 9-3 record in home games and a 15-9 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Houston is 7-18 overall and 3-9 in road games. The Astros have the best team batting average in the AL at .264.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch has a .280 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has three doubles and six home runs. Nico Hoerner is 17-for-44 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has seven doubles and five home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 16-for-45 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.