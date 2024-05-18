Astros play the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (26-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (20-25, third in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -115, Astros -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Houston has a 12-12 record in home games and a 20-25 record overall. The Astros have a 16-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee is 14-9 on the road and 26-18 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-33 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 11-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.