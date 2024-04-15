Astros play the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (9-5, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-11, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Darius Vines (0-0); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (0-1, 21.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -115, Astros -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 4-6 record at home and a 6-11 record overall. The Astros have a 1-8 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 5-3 record on the road and a 9-5 record overall. The Braves have the top team batting average in MLB play at .301.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads Houston with five home runs while slugging .721. Yordan Alvarez is 13-for-34 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has three doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .265 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 6-4, .291 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.