Astros pitchers Javier, Urquidy undergo Tommy John surgery; Kyle Tucker goes to injured list

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker right, grimaces after fouling a pitch off his leg as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera watches during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, June 3, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week, the team disclosed Friday.

The Astros also placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin. The team didn't make an additional roster move before facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston general manager Dana Brown already had announced that Javier and Urquidy both needed elbow surgery that would sideline them for a significant amount of time, but the team didn't disclose whether it would be elbow ligament replacement surgery until Friday. Urquidy had surgery Wednesday, and Javier had surgery Thursday.

The Astros believe both pitchers will return during the 2025 season.

Urquidy, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, has been sidelined since spring training with what the team called a forearm strain. He made three rehab starts last month in an attempt to return, but was unsuccessful.

Javier is 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in seven starts for Houston this season, his fifth in the majors. He went on the injured list May 27 with forearm discomfort.

The Astros are down to five healthy starting pitchers on their 40-man roster, but Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers appear to be on their way back from injury within the next several weeks.

Tucker fouled a ball off his shin Monday against St. Louis and missed the next two games. His move to the injured list is retroactive to Tuesday.

