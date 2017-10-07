Astros, Peacock can close out ALDS vs. Red Sox

BOSTON -- It was just 10 days ago that Houston Astros pitcher Brad Peacock went to the Fenway Park mound and defeated Boston in the opening game of the regular season-ending four-game series against the Red Sox.

Sunday, Peacock goes to that same mound with a chance to pitch his team into the American League Championship Series.

"It hasn't gotten us anywhere yet other than in a good position moving into Game 3," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after his team's second straight 8-2 rout of the Red Sox in Houston Friday. "We won't take anything for granted.

"This is a team that's very, very laser-focused on winning the series. You don't win the series with two wins -- you win it with three."

The Astros won three of the four games at Fenway last weekend, in a series that really didn't determine much. Things are different now. The stakes are higher, and so far it's been the Astros stealing the AL Division Series show.

They beat up Chris Sale in Game 1. They roughed up Drew Pomeranz in Game 2, the two Red Sox 17-game winners totaling almost as many homers allowed (five) as innings pitched (seven).

Coming into this series, Doug Fister was the only pitcher on the Red Sox with a postseason victory. That's still the case as he enters Game 3 with a 4-1 career record and 1.78 ERA in eight postseason starts. Boston is 7-1 in those eight games and the ERA the lowest ever by a postseason starter (since the start of championship series in 1969) with at least 50 innings.

Fister lost to the Astros during that final weekend, but didn't get blasted, allowing three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"It's tough to be down, period," Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said. "We haven't played well yet, so we have to get back home and figure it out."