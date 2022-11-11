Astros part ways with GM James Click days after winning World Series. Who will take over the champs?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: General Manager James Click of the Houston Astros looks on prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are moving on from general manager James Click just days after winning the World Series. Team owner Jim Crane announced the news Friday after reportedly offering Click just a one-year contract.

Click, formerly an executive with the Tampa Bay Rays, was hired in early 2020 in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal, replacing suspended and fired GM Jeff Luhnow. Click maintained the Astros' era-dominating run of success through the turmoil and suspicion. The team reached the postseason each year, and twice made it to the World Series, emerging victorious this season.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports Crane only offered Click a one-year contract, which would have thrust him back into the lame duck status he and manager Dusty Baker worked under in 2022.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward.”

This story will be updated.