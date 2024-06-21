Astros open 3-game series at home against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (49-25, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (35-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (8-2, 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Bloss (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -159, Astros +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Houston has a 19-19 record at home and a 35-40 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Baltimore has gone 24-11 on the road and 49-25 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.14 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 14-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .293 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 16-for-44 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: day-to-day (leg), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.