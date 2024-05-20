Astros open 3-game series against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (18-29, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (21-26, third in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (3-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -202, Angels +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Houston is 21-26 overall and 13-13 at home. The Astros are 11-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 18-29 overall and 12-13 in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-33 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with a .275 batting average, and has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI. Kevin Pillar is 16-for-33 with three home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .292 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.